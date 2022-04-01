Lady Gaga , Rihanna , Kylie Jenner … beauty products that celebrities sell with their signature

We often wonder how many celebrities manage to look so good all the time, many have revealed their secrets but many others have gone a step further by bringing us quality products to look like them through beauty brands that have enchanted many.

Likewise, there are many celebrities who have launched their own beauty line but some have failed, that’s why at Mensquare we have taken on the task of not only introducing you to some of the most important celebrity brands in terms of beauty products, but we also bring you the best rated products of these brands.

Beauty products from celebrity brands

In this article we made a compilation of 5 top rated brands and their products so you can know a little of those entrepreneurship projects that have some world-known celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and others.

Fenty icon semi matte refillable lipstick set

The famous singer Rihanna has her personal beauty brand called Fenty Beauty and with it we have this amazing lipstick, it is made to give you the best combination of reds and neutrals with high pigment and low maintenance, a combination personally chosen by the singer-songwriter.

This is a lipstick that has accumulated a lot of positive reviews being thus one of the best selling products of Fenty Beauty, the same you can get it for an incredible price of 40$ for the complete package.

Liquid eyeliner from Haus labs

Lady Gaga is another music icon who also has her personal beauty brand, many are unaware of this business side of the artist, but those who know about Hauslabs highlight the great quality of their products, but also their incredible prices, like the one we have for this eyeliner that accumulates more than 11 thousand reviews and 5 stars out of 5 possible on the official website of Haus labs.

This eyeliner is a bestseller, the same stands out for its super saturated pigment, its high quality matte black finish, a thin and flexible felt tip easy to apply, plus it is a smudge proof product and is water resistant. This is a product that you can get at a price of 35$ on the brand’s official website.

Posh Gloss from Victoria Beckham Beauty

The wife of famed former soccer player, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham also has her beauty line which has been on the market for several years and is internationally recognized as one of the best brands of beauty products worldwide, this is Victoria Beckham Beauty, this brand it has a lip gloss that has caused a furor since its release.

This is a spectacular reflective gloss that gives you an incredible look out of the 70’s, has a comfortable cushion without stickiness, has a luxury performance with a moisturizing and plumping lip formula that helps you get an elegant look, but also very sexy. This is a product that you can get at a price of 28$ on the brand’s official website.

Felt cute lip shine lacquer from Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the sisters of the Kardashian clan, she has also proven to be a powerful entrepreneur becoming one of the top earners in the family thanks to her cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics, this brand has grown enormously being one of its most popular products the felt cute lip shine lacquer.

This is a lip gloss that has a light 2 in 1 formula which provides the color of a lipstick with an attractive shine for your lips, in addition to leaving them soft, a comfortable product to wear thanks to its non-sticky texture, you can get it in 7 different shades at an incredible price of 18$.

Warrior princess mascara from Flower Beauty

Another renowned celebrity who has a recognized beauty brand is Drew Barrymore, the famous actress a few years ago launched her beauty line which has had a spectacular development, this is a brand that has a lot of products being one of the most popular her Warrior princess mascara.

A rich, buildable, mascara that tickens, curls and volumizes for a soft, fanned out lash look fit for a princess. This is a product with a soft volume that gives a great enhancement, you can get that tone you want with this mask that you can get at an incredible price of 10$.