Nike sets trends with these sneakers that celebrities fall in love with

One of the biggest brands of sneakers in the world is Nike, this brand always brings out new models that attract many buyers, and their followers do not usually leave indifferent, many of these models have come to transcend and after many years still remain in stores due to its great popularity, but also thanks to its attractive design and quality.

Knowing this, in Mensquare we have made a compilation of what are the 6 best sneakers of this giant brand, sneakers that always have positive ratings, and that users do not stop buying on digital platforms and in physical stores where they sell adidas sneakers.

Best selling nike brand shoes

This is a compilation of what are currently the 6 best rated shoes on the official website of Nike, all of them you can get in different sizes and quite striking prices that you can not miss.

Nike Air Max 90

Nike Air Max 90 in black

The Nike Air Max 90 is a sneaker that has the attractive design that catches the attention of many frequent Nike Customers as well as less frequent users, it stands out for its high level of comfort and flexibility while maintaining the classic Max Air cushioning that has become so popular.

A sneaker with a classic 90’s look, the shoe has a durable rubber outsole and grooves in the outsole that make it more flexible, available in black, white and white with black in different sizes.

Nike Legend Essential 2

Nike Legend Essential 2 in black and white

A shoe equipped with a flat and stable heel that guarantees great flexibility under the toes in addition to great support from side to side, they have a great grip ready for any type of activity.

The Nike Legend Essential 2 is a shoe with a sturdy construction that guarantees a long lasting, stable support and a continuous grip specially designed to help you hold your heel on any surface, the same is available in 5 different models and in various sizes.

Nike Roshe G

Nike Roshe G in blue

The Nike Roshe G is inspired by a Nike icon, it’s elevated with a traditional look, made with soft and breathable materials, it has a cushioning foam midsole for every step you take, a reinforced tongue that helps keep debris out along with a wraparound sidewall and a nested heel wrap that gives you great stability and rotational support.

A shoe with an integrated traction pattern that helps you not lose traction on a pass from field to concrete, they are available in 3 different colorways and multiple sizes, all for an incredible price at 23% off.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 High

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 High in black

These are one of the most popular Nike sneakers, they have a classic color combination with crisp overlays, bold accents and the perfect amount of flash to make your sneakers shine, they have a high-cut padded collar with their classic hook-and-loop closure that adds extra comfort to the sneakers.

They have perforations in the toe to keep the shoes cool, they have a high quality design that ensures maximum durability, the Air cushioning provides extra comfort that lasts for a long time, they are available in 2 colors but through the official Nike website you can customize your shoes with the colors you want for the size of your choice at no extra cost.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 white (only color)

The Nike Air Force 1 ’07 is one of the most popular sneakers of the brand, it gives a new twist to what you know best from Nike, these are made of crisp leather with a perfect combination of clean colors, it has a great finish to give more strength and brightness to its colors, plus the sole adds a contrast to give a fresh and versatile look to the sneakers.

These sneakers have some leather overlays on the upper that add an extra traditional style to the sneakers, they are constructed with high quality materials to ensure high durability, plus they give you great support and comfort when wearing them.

Nike Air Max 2021

Nike Air Max 2021 in black with blue and green details

These are one of the newest models from Nike, the same include some great improvements that make these sneakers one of the most striking of the brand, these Nike Air Max 2021 offer a great feeling of comfort, a foam midsole with extra soft feeling core in addition to a high quality manufacturing to ensure great durability.

The Nike Air Max 2021 is made with at least 20% recycled materials, the upper is designed in mesh, woven fabric and seamless leathers, it is available in 5 different colorways and various sizes.

Nike sneakers prices

These are the 6 sneakers that accumulate more reviews not only on its official website but also on online platforms such as Amazon or Walmart, then we will leave the price of each in order of appearance in the article.

Nike Air Max 90: 80$

Nike Legend Essential 2: 60$

Nike Roshe G: 60.97$ (discount of 80$)

(discount of 80$) Nike Air Force 1 ’07 High: 115$

Nike Air Force 1 ’07: 100$

Nike Air Max 2021: 160$

All these shoes have a 1 year extended warranty by the brand, they have free shipping to some parts of the United States, and an additional shipping cost to other parts of the world which may vary according to location, plus the brand gives you up to 90 days to make any return in case of any damage or displeasure where you can get your money back or give you a new pair of shoes.