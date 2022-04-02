Traveling like a pro: must-have accessories that should not be missing in your backpack

Traveling is something that many love and others want to do, that is why to enjoy any adventure of this type we must always be prepared for any situation, that is why in this article we have prepared some essential travel accessories that will make you have an organized and hassle free trip.

Travel like a pro with these accessories that we have compiled for you, each of them can easily get them in online stores or on the official websites of the brand of each of the products that we present, and best of all is that all these products handle a fairly affordable price able to adapt to any pocket.

Accessories for professional travel

Whether you are traveling for leisure, or for a business trip, we have compiled some accessories that could get you out of an unplanned inconvenience, these accessories are considered essential in any trip in our opinion because they help you to organize better and above all to save time, something very valuable when we go out to enjoy and relax.

Nintendo Switch

OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con

Entertainment is something important and the OLED model of Nintendo Switch ensures you many hours of entertainment, plus, best of all, it is portable, which makes it ideal for travel and new adventures as you can always have at your fingertips a device with which you can entertain yourself without much preparation.

This is the third Nintendo Switch console and is currently sold at a price of 349$ on Amazon, in addition to this, Nintendo also has the Lite version of the Nintendo Switch at 199$ an excellent alternative to play in a portable way but whose version does not connect to televisions.

Apple Airtag

AirTag

Apple always surprises with the products it releases and one of its newest products looks like something out of a spy movie, this is the Apple Airtag, a small device that helps you never have to worry about losing your stuff again, this is a device that you can use to keep track of your most important items.

The Apple Airtag is ideal to keep in a purse, a wallet or use as an accessory in any of our valuable products so we can always track their location, it costs 99$ on Amazon and a pack of 1 can get it for 27.90$.

Wheeled suitcase

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside

When traveling it is always important to transport our luggage in the most comfortable way possible is why we recommend choosing a suitcase easy to identify but above all comfortable to carry, which is why this wheeled suitcase is ideal for any trip.

This is a suitcase that has a normal price of 400$ but currently you can get it at 260$ thanks to a discount coupon that is currently active, although the offer could eventually expire, which is why we recommend that you get it as soon as possible.

Apple airpods

AirPods Pro

Listening to music always helps us to relax and with these Apple Airpods we can enjoy our favorite artists at any time in a very comfortable but also very discreet way. You can get this accessory on Amazon but also on Apple’s official website, in both places with shipping to anywhere in the world.

The price of this accessory is usually around 249$ but currently you can get it on Amazon at a price of 197$

Powerbank

Powerbank black color

When traveling it is always important to be connected but often the battery of our cell phones is not enough, that is why one of the best recommendations is to always have on hand a Powerbank, this is a device that allows you to charge your mobile device up to 4 times so you do not run out of battery.

This powerbank you can get on Amazon at a price of 30$. It is important to mention that it is usually subject to availability and its price may vary according to it.

Disposable face masks

Hygenix Disposable Masks

Currently as we have mentioned everything has changed with respect to travel and in most enclosed places or public transport the use of masks, that is why it is always advisable to have a few disposable masks on hand for these occasions.

Currently you can get masks in almost any store but we recommend being cautious and buying a pack, currently on Amazon you can get a pack of 50 units for 11$ as it is discounted to its normal price of 20$.