The beautiful Zara dress that overshadows Gucci: glamour and comfort

Zara is standing out in the fashion world for the youthful, elegant and comfortable dresses offered to its customers in the collections of recent years. The sales of this Inditex company are increasing and the reason for this is that it has been able to adapt, thanks to the cutting-edge technology they have, to the demand of users.

So much is the level of demand in the quality of the clothes that Amancio Ortega’s company is betting on, that it is not difficult to find garments that can stand up to luxury brands like Gucci but at a much more competitive price.

From Mensquare we have searched for those dresses that are trending among users so that you can shine this spring and summer and it is worth mentioning a pink satin dress that you will not want to miss

Printed satin dress

Satin dress

This is a comfortable dress with a beautiful print ideal to wear in any occasion, it has a sweetheart neckline and adjustable thin straps to ensure comfort when wearing this piece, these straps cross in the back with bows giving a striking design to the dress.

This is a Zara garment that complies with the Green to Wear 2.0 standard, which aims to minimize the environmental impact in textile manufacturing, it is also monitored to ensure compliance with health standards, quality and safety of Zara products.

Details and features

This dThis beautiful pink MIDI dress has the following features:

Available in sizes XS to XXL.

Made of 100% polyester.

Available only in the design and color shown in the photo.

Straps to adjust the dress.

Midi dress featuring a sweetheart neckline

Dress price

This comfortable dress is available at Zara online store and in selected stores, to check availability you can look for the information on Zara official website, it has a very affordable price of only 59.99$.

Midi dress featuring a sweetheart neckline

Other recommended dresses

In addition to this fabulous dress Zara has also available other dresses ideal to wear this spring season, all of them comfortable and at a great price that you won’t want to miss. Read on for all the details and prices.

Dress with cutwork embroidery black

Dress with square neckline

A striking black dress from Zara, it has a square neckline and short sleeves to help you stay cool but also comfortable, it also incorporates a honeycomb detail on the front along with an openwork embroidery to match the dress, it has an elastic waist with overlay, ruffled hem and open back with ruffles along with a bow.

You can get this dress on Zara website at a price of 69.99$, it is available only in black color and in sizes XS, S, M, L and XL.

Knitted sleeveless dress

Dress with thin straps

Another dress that is being very popular during this spring season, it has a straight neckline with thin straps along with an A line silhouette, it can be used in both formal and casual occasions thanks to its great comfort when wearing it.

You can get this dress on Zara website at a price of 49.99$, it is available only in black color and in sizes S, M and L.

Printed metallic thread dress

Midi dress featuring a halter neck

An ideal dress to wear on any outing which has a fine double bow collar with ruffles, metallic thread detail, wide gathered elastic waist with an inner cotton lining to give you extra comfort.

You can get this dress on Zara website at a price of 79.90$, it is available only in white color and in sizes XS,S, M, L, XL and XXL.

Asymmetric knit dress

Dress in bright orange

Our last recommendation is an elegant dress with asymmetrical neckline and long sleeves with shoulder pads ideal for special occasions but can be used casually without problems, plus it also has an opening in the hem for comfort and elegance.

You can get this dress on Zara website at a price of 69.99$, it is available only in orange color and in sizes S, M, and L.

Store changes and returns

When buying online there may be errors in the sizes and the customer may request an exchange where you must indicate at the time of return the reason for it, there must add the new size you want, this change can be made up to 14 days after the product arrived, but it must be in perfect condition to apply to change.

If the new size requested is not available the money will be refunded, if the item is damaged or has any damage that it did not have at the time it was sent at the beginning, the money will be refunded to the customer deducting a portion of the damage caused to the garment