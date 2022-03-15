This anti-aging facial oil is the best-seller: goodbye to wrinkles after 40

The best product to give your face a younger look that will make you want to buy it instantly

The oil formulas have gained a lot of popularity since their launch, thanks to the many benefits they provide that go beyond any moisturizer currently available on the market, another great attraction of these are their options for all skin types, not just dry skin, giving a much wider range of offerings.

Another great advantage of these products is that they are very versatile and have many, many more uses than just their basic application on the face, and finally, each version of the oil formulas that can be found is usually much better than the previous version, adding more benefits than the previous version.

But although there is a great variety and availability of this type of product in this article we will focus on what in our opinion is one of the best at present, this is a facial oil with marula seed that has more than 10,000 reviews on Google being the vast majority positive reviews.

Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil de Drunk Elephant

The product we are talking about is the Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil by Drunk Elephant, a striking product that has just landed at Sephora, thanks to the large number of positive reviews and the benefits it provides, there are many who want to try it and here we will tell you a little more about this oil.

It acts as a detoxifying treatment for the skin, its secret is pure unrefined marula oil extracted directly from the seed which takes full advantage of its benefits, the result of this is a product of rapid absorption that reduces the appearance of wrinkles in any face type giving back to our skin a rejuvenating glow.

Sephora explains, “Drunk Elephant uses a unique raw process of cold extraction and filtration to obtain the purest and most concentrated form of the oil, which is highly assimilable. This process also preserves the fatty acids and fragile antioxidant polyphenols. Marula oil contains a higher concentration of polyphenols than dark chocolate or green or black tea, which means that its antioxidant action is very effective in fighting pollution and harmful free radicals in the environment”.

Recommendations of use

To use this product correctly, the pharmacist Rocía Escalante recommends the following “It is very important that in the case of oils, apply a small amount, between two and four drops will be enough. The product is warmed in the hands and then applied with light pressure on the face, neck and décolleté. You can also massage gently in circles until completely absorbed”.

The firm itself has also confirmed that this easy oil has more uses than just applying it on our face, it can be applied on the cuticles to moisturize them, on the dry ends of the hair to give it more shine and life, or on any part of the body that is dry to give it a deeper hydration.

Product price

This is a very striking product that can be mixed with all kinds of creams being this one of its most striking points for all those who want to try it, this can be done without any limitation and gives an extra hydration to our skin depending on which cream is used.

This product we can get it on the official website of Sephora or directly on Amazon for a price of $69.99 the bottle of 30 ml, and although its price may seem somewhat ostentatious, it is a product that is worth every penny thanks to its versatility and the large number of possibilities to make it last much longer than usual when compared to other products in the same