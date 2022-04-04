The superfood that works as a natural ‘viagra’, slimming and cholesterol regulator

Superfood from Brazil that helps us to strengthen our defenses and to obtain more energy

In our daily diet we consume many foods of which we do not know their nutrients being very beneficial to our body, so the most advisable thing is always to seek to introduce some products to our diet that give us a significant amount of nutrients, vitamins and minerals that help us to be healthier.

This can be done through many different foods through simple recipes and that give very good long term effects, the most recommended to add to our daily diet are superfoods as they usually provide many benefits and beneficial properties for our health as is the case of our recommendation today.

Acai Berry

Acai, a superfood to regulate cholesterol and lose weight

We can find a lot of options when looking for a superfood, many of them tend to help greatly with specific objectives and needs, in order to know which are the best as well as their best functions we can consult the list prepared by the WHO, World Health Organization, here in this list we can get the Acai.

This is an Acai palm, it comes from Brazil and is very popular due to its high content of nutrients beneficial to our health, this fruit comes from a tree called Euterpe oleracea, also known as murrapo palm, among the great properties of this superfood highlights its antioxidant capacity making it an ideal food for a vegan or vegetarian diet.

Properties and benefits of acai

This is a superfood recommended for its multiple benefits, it is ideal to include in any diet, besides its particular flavor makes it an ideal complement to highlight flavors and make any meal something much more special.

Some of the most outstanding properties and benefits of this superfood are the following, which we will tell you about below.

Antioxidant

The acai is a food that contains almost 33 times more antioxidant than a black grape, raspberries or blueberries, it has a high content of flavonoids and anthocyanins that help prevent cellular aging in an excellent way, in addition to this also help fight free radicals in our system.

Acai fruit from Brazil

The high antioxidant power of Acai is due to its high concentration of phenols and anthocyanins, these are also responsible for its dark blue pigmentation, also help to maintain a young, healthy and free of toxins skin.

Aphrodisiac and natural “viagra”.

One of the main characteristics, or one of the main uses that the locals usually give the Acai is the aphrodisiac, this because it is considered as a prodigious fruit to increase the level of libido in our system, it stimulates sexual desire naturally increasing the levels of vitality in our body, thanks to this it has also earned the name of “natural viagra”.

Diuretic

Acai is a very beneficial fruit for all those people who need and seek to cleanse their body of retained fluids, this due to its diuretic action, although this function is mild compared to other foods, its regular consumption helps reduce the likelihood of fluid retention.

Helps to lose weight

Thanks to the high content of fiber that we can get in the Acai, an important element to increase the feeling of satiety helping us to eat less, we can lose weight. Fiber is an element of slow absorption, in addition it gives us a great amount of energy for a long time avoiding also that we have alterations of sugar in the blood.

Strengthens defenses

This is a fruit that has a high content of ellagic acid, an important polyphenol that helps fight bacteria and viruses that we may have in our body, thus helping us to strengthen our defenses naturally.

Regulates cholesterol

In addition to all the benefits mentioned above, this fruit is also popular because it helps to reduce the levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) in our system, this is mainly due to its important contribution of fiber as well as its high content of fatty acids such as Omega 3, 6 and 9.

Acai ice cream

In addition to this, it also has a high amount of beta sitosterol, a substance that helps to effectively reduce the high concentration of cholesterol in the blood.