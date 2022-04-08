Superfoods to preserve our cognitive functions: ideal for the over 50’s

Discover how you can live longer by eating the right foods and developing healthier habits

Getting older is completely inevitable, but one thing we can do is age properly. This may sound strange, but it’s not complicated at all. Aging properly means following a healthy lifestyle to avoid developing diseases that can be detrimental in later life. To achieve this we can exercise constantly, eat right and take vitamins.

To follow these last 2 points we can consume the popular superfoods. The main characteristic of a superfood is that it has a large amount of nutrients that benefit our health. Adding them to our daily intake is an essential requirement to not only “age properly” but also to gain more longevity.

Miscellaneous foods

Superfoods to gain more longevity

In order to age properly and ensure longevity to our lives there are some superfoods that can help us with this. That is why in Mensquare we have researched and compiled the best superfoods. With them you will be able to avoid neurodegenerative diseases, among others.

In order to have a balanced diet we must ensure that we consume a commensurate amount of protein, vitamins, healthy fats and minerals. Because of this we will talk about some of the best superfoods for this purpose.

Salmon to boost brain function

Fish consumption is always recommended to improve and preserve brain functions. This is mainly due to its high content of Omega 3, which helps to enhance brain functions, especially memory.

One of the favorite foods for this is Salmon, this superfood is one of the foods with the highest Omega 3 content, guaranteeing an important intake with its consumption.

Carrot for memory care

Carrots are a vital superfood for preserving our long term memory. Thanks to the fact that this food collaborates in the correct circulation of blood to the brain, it can guarantee a greater longevity of our brain functions. This is thanks mainly to its high content of nitrites which help blood flow.

Carrots

This is especially important for those areas of our body where little oxygen reaches. Its intake is recommended for this purpose in juices combined with celery or orange.

Sunflower seeds and blueberries to prevent deterioration of cognitive abilities

A highly recommended superfood for those over 50 are sunflower seeds. These, together with blueberries, have a high vitamin E content, which is very important for its antioxidant properties.

Regular consumption of these two foods guarantees a significant increase in your quality of life and average longevity. In addition to this, thanks to their antioxidant properties, you can prevent memory loss caused by aging.

Eating lean meat to prevent dementia due to aging

Finally in our compilation we recommend the consumption of lean meat. This is mainly due to the help it offers to our system to prevent different types of dementia caused by age. Among the dementias that we can avoid we find Alzheimer, this is achieved thanks to the high content of iron in this superfood.

In addition to this, lean meat has a large amount of beneficial proteins for energy and muscle development.

Recommendations for the consumption of superfoods

In these recommendations we have mentioned which are the best superfoods. But in order to get the most out of each one of them you have to consume them in the right way. To do this we must always follow the following instructions:

Reduce the consumption of fats with this type of food as they can overshadow their benefits.

Each food should be consumed correctly and not combine preparations.

In order to obtain a large amount of positive benefits it is advisable to combine superfoods. An example could be consuming carrot juice with lean meat.

We must always keep in mind that the consumption of these foods provides us with a great amount of proteins and vitamins. But in order to get the most out of them, it is recommended to combine them with physical training.

Physical training

Through physical training we help our metabolism to act more efficiently in the processing of all these vitamins and proteins. In addition to this, thanks to physical activity we usually have more energy, which also helps us to “age correctly” in a very positive way.