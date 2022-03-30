Mango shakes up Gucci with the luxury handbag that everyone wants: unbelievable price

Mango is a Spanish company dedicated to fashion design and manufacture of clothing, its scope has grown tremendously since its inception and is currently a brand that competes at the same level of other large markets, this thanks to its products being one of those that we bring you today.

The Mango quilted chain bag is a must have spring bag that you must have in your collection to be fashionable at a low price, this is a bag that is causing a furor for its simplicity, elegance but standing out for its great style that makes it able to adapt to any outfit, ideal to combine with whatever you want.

Quilted chain bag from Mango

Mango’s quilted bag that competes with Gucci

Mango brings a quilted chain bag for womens with a chain handle that invites to combine with any style, besides being very light and comfortable which makes it can be carried anywhere without any problem, the bag has an attractive external design being this one of its main attractions, if you are looking for a bag for any occasion and any requirement, you are in the right place. This bag has nothing to envy to a luxury one like Gucci.

This is a one size bag designed with a double compartment for convenience when storing your belongings, plus an additional external pocket to keep everything you want to access more quickly, in addition to this the padding of the bag is one of its biggest trends.

This brand, despite not being one of the largest in terms of fashion bags, is about shows with this accessory that is at the level of the largest, also offers you a bag not only attractive but also of excellent quality that guarantees a long life, all at a very low price you will not want to miss.

Available in several colors

The bag is available in black color, being this the model that is most often sold due to the ease of combining with any outfit, besides being the main model, it is one of the most sponsored by the brand, but you can also get this same model in an attractive white color which has also been the favorite of many buyers of the brand.

White Quilted chain bag

This model in white color is ideal to combine with a more elegant outfit, plus its color helps to give a much fresher and cleaner look. Mango has this accessory available in these two colors, both with the same elegant but dynamic finish that makes you can use it in any occasion without any inconvenience.

Features and details

This is a bag with a very attractive style being this one of its most striking features and the main reason for its popularity, but in addition to this it also has other more interesting ones, some of them are the following:

Soft and durable quilted design.

Multiway.

Non-removable chain strap.

Double compartment.

Soft and durable interior lining.

Front flap.

Interior zippered pocket.

Swivel buckle closure.

100% polyurethane composition.

Lining 100% made of polyester.

Dimensions 10.63×6.3×2.76

Bag price

This Mango bag attracts the attention of users due to its simple design to use with any garment, but comfortable to carry anywhere postulating it as one of the ideal gifts this spring season. Do not miss the opportunity to give this gift for a price of only 59.99$, a price that is currently on sale as it has been reduced from its standard price of 79.99$ offering you a discount of up to 25% on your purchase.

Quilted chain bag

This is a bag that manages an incredibly low price for all that it offers, plus it has a premium manufacturing that guarantees you a long life. A bag that can bring that touch you are looking for in your everyday looks. Do not miss it because they are usually finished quickly.