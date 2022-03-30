Macys competes with Victoria’s Secret: the swimsuits that will be trending this summer

5 Levi’s jeans that Target is selling like crazy for less than $50 that you can’t miss out

Macy’s is a very popular store which does not usually go unnoticed thanks to the great styles it usually imposes with all its garments. This season, the store has decided to make its mark in the market with a new line of swimwear that is trending in its stores thanks to its attractive design, great comfort but above all for its unbeatable price.

It may still be a little early to think about renewing our summer closet, but at Mensquare we believe that it is never too early to analyze the fashion that is fashionable to get ahead of some trends to always look good and ahead.

Macy’s Fashion Swimsuits

The swimwear with the passage of time has been molded to the tastes of people and currently enjoys a popularity very equivalent to that of swimsuits, which is why we have made a compilation of the 8 swimwear with the best rating in Macy’s that are called to be trend this coming summer.

Floral Twist Shirred Tankini Top

Floral Twist Shirred Swimsuit

This is a two-piece swimsuit that resembles a one piece swimsuit. It reflects an island vibe through a floral print on the top of the tankini, designed by Anne Cole which matches perfectly with the bottom which is a waist bikini.

This model is available in several colors, such as Grass green, lavender, teal (the main model), navy, black and berry. It is available in sizes XS to L for the tankini, XS to XL for the panties.

Embellished Halter One Piece Swimsuit

One Piece Swimsuit with gold metal detail

A beautiful one piece swimsuit with beautiful gold metal details that accentuate a plunging neckline, a Trina Turk one piece that has an eye-catching metallic lining, removable cups and ties at the back of the neck for fit and comfort.

This is a machine washable swimsuit, made of polyester, nylon, spandex and metallic threading, available only in one color from size 2 to 6.

Graphic Floral Twist Tankini Top & High Waist Bikini Bottoms

Graphic Floral Twist Swimsuit

Tankini with floral print with shades of sunny day ideal for use in a trip to the beach or pool, designed by Anne Cole, seeks to give a striking and unique style to our summer outings, available in the following colors: grass, green, lavender, splash garden red, navy, black and berry.

This is a swimsuit that comes with 3 items in its collection, a matching floral print tunic, a twisted gathered tankini with print and different colored panties, each in different sizes ranging from XS to XL.

Flower Hour Printed Plunging One Piece Swimsuit

One Piece Floral print Swimsuit

Dare to wear something different with this one-piece swimsuit that dazzles with its fun look designed by Rod Beattie, a swimsuit with floral design that includes a plunging neckline to give it that touch of sensuality that should not be missing in a swimsuit, also includes crossed straps for better fit and comfort.

This is a swimsuit that is in this unique model is available from size XS to XL, can be machine washed without any problem and is made of nylon and spandex.

Juniors’ Hot Hibiscus Halterkini Top & Bottoms, Created for Macy’s

Two piece printed swimsuit

A beautiful two piece swimsuit ideal for going to the beach, it stands out for its tropical print, it was designed by Macy’s and is one of the favorites of its customers, it is available from size XS to L for the tankini, and from size XS to XL for the panties.

This swimsuit can be purchased with a choice of either a tight back or high waisted bottom, both at the same price with the same sizes available. Each item is sold separately and can be combined with any other type of swimsuit.

Color Play Crochet Plunge One Piece Swimsuit

Crochet One Piece Swimsuit in Black

A daring swimsuit with a touch of elegance thanks to its color, this is a one-piece swimsuit that has open crochet inserts exposing a Color Play piece designed by Becca to give you a captivating and elegant style.

This swimsuit is available in one color from size XS to XL, has removable cups, a plunging V neckline and drawstrings for fit and comfort.

Printed Plunging One Piece Swimsuit

Printed Plunging Swimsuit

Get into Trina Turk’s designer style with this one piece swimsuit in a fun vibrant print with strappy details on the neckline to add a sexy and daring look, plus it also has strappy details on the back, made of nylon and spandex to ensure comfort when putting it on and taking it off.

A swimsuit with a plunging V neckline, moderate bottom coverage and removable cups, it is available in one color from size XS to Xl.

One Shoulder Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit

One shoulder One Piece Swimsuit

A splashy swimsuit with vibrant print and asymmetrical shoulder cutout that adds elegance, a piece designed by La Blanca that slims your figure giving also a dazzling style.

The same has removable cups and sweep control with a slimming design, it is available in sizes from XS to XXL in a unique design, made of nylon spandex to ensure comfort and easy removal.

Swimsuits prices

8 amazing swimwear that are trending at Macy’s and will be on trend during this upcoming summer season, below we list the price of each in order of appearance:

Floral Twist Shirred Tankini Top: 47.60$ (discount of 68,00$)

(discount of 68,00$) Embellished Halter One Piece Swimsuit: 113.40$ (discount of 162.00$)

(discount of 162.00$) Graphic Floral Twist Tankini Top & High Waist Bikini Bottoms: 47.60$ (discount of 68.00$) and 37.80$ (discount of 54.00$)

(discount of 68.00$) and (discount of 54.00$) Flower Hour Printed Plunging One Piece Swimsuit: 87.50$ (discount of 125.00$)

(discount of 125.00$) Juniors’ Hot Hibiscus Halterkini Top & Bottoms, Created for Macy’s: 20.99$ (discount of 29.00$) and 13.99$ (discount of 19.99$)

(discount of 29.00$) and (discount of 19.99$) Color Play Crochet Plunge One Piece Swimsuit: 82.60$ (discount of 118.00$)

(discount of 118.00$) Printed Plunging One Piece Swimsuit: 130.00$

One Shoulder Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit: 91.00$ (discount of 130.00$)

All these swimwear are available at the official Macy’s website where you can also check their availability at your nearest store so you can try them out in advance. Any returns can be made within 90 days from your purchase date, in addition to this, each of the featured items qualify for free shipping with a minimum purchase.