Nike, Adidas, Skeachers… macys triumphs with exclusive women’s sneakers this spring

Macy’s is one of the most important department stores in the United States and has one of the most complete catalogs of all, accompanied by a large number of recognized brands along with unique models, among these major brands of sneakers for women.

That’s why in this article we’ll tell you about the most popular and best-selling women’s sneakers at Macy’s this spring.

Macy’s women’s sneakers

On macy’s we get a huge variety of women’s sneakers with excellent ratings and very good prices, that’s why below we bring you the 10 sneakers that are sweeping this spring on the digital platform of this store.

Women’s Maxima Rhinestone

These sneakers have an eye-catching sheen that enhances with the environment, these Maxima from Steven Madden will keep you fashionable while giving you a great feeling of comfort on your feet thanks to its materials.

This sneaker has a 1-¾ heel and a 1″ platform, it has a hand knitted knitted fabric upper as well as a knitted fabric lining with a hand knitted sole, additionally it has a rhinestone trim to add style to your sneakers.

Women’s Bodie Slip On Sneakers

This is a sneaker with an elastic profile on the upper, Michael Kors brings this time a comfortable sneaker ideal for any occasion.

They have a 1/2″ heel and a 1/4″ platform, comfort technology with decorations, heel and upper tabs, additionally the upper is made of fabric with a handmade lining and a rubber sole.

Charlie Knit Slip on Sneakers

These are a casual sneaker with a sleek design ideal for any occasion, it features Soul Naturalizer laces along with a slightly elevated retro-inspired sole with a platform sole.

The construction of this sneaker is designed to ensure comfort as well as style for everyone who wears it, it has a classic style with modern touches making it easy to wear and easy to slip on and off.

Women’s Alex Lace-Up Platform Sneakers

Here we have sneakers with very characteristic graphics to give it a more unique and singular style, in addition to modern lines that make it combine elegantly with any style we choose to wear, ideal for any occasion.

These sneakers have a platform and round toe and asymmetrical side zippers to give them more style, its upper is made of leather with canvas fabric, a rubber sole with a handmade lining.

Morrison Sneakers

These sneakers are a favorite of many fans of the brand, the same combination a casual style with modern along with some luxury materials that give a refined but current look to these sneakers making it one of the most purchased lace-up sneakers currently at Macy ́s.

The same has a leather upper with suede and fabric with a round toe, also has Contour technology, an innovative cushioning system anatomically sculpted to fit the shape of your foot without any inconvenience.

Women’s Audrey Sneakers

A sneaker with a simple but attractive design that invites to be used in any occasion and with any type of clothing without limitation. They are inspired by the cheerful Audrey sneakers by Kate Spade New York.

They have a 1″ heel, colored laces and a round toe, additionally it has perforated design details on the sides, the upper is made of leather, with a twill lining and rubber sole.

Women’s Monique Knit Trainer

A women’s sneaker with gold-tone accents which give it a shiny touch but easy to combine, inspired by the retro sneakers of Monique by Michael Kors, they look to be part of any outfit at any time of the day.

These sneakers have a 1-½” heel with a 1″ platform, they are a lace-up sneaker with almond toe, additionally the soft pointed toe upper provides all day comfort and breathability to the wearer.

Women’s Originals Stan Smith Primegreen

These sneakers seek to bring back the iconic style of the 70’s with an everyday look of that era, ideal for any occasion, they are designed to be worn all day long and in any occasion without any limitation.

They are made from recycled materials, manufactured with Primegreen and 50% of the upper is made from recycled material, have a perforated 3-stripe branding on the sides, a cushioned insole along with a matching rubber outsole.

Women’s Bella Casual Sneakers

A sleek and sophisticated sneaker, these Puma Bella sneakers are ideal for those women looking to elevate their look with a new everyday casual look, these have an understated silhouette with great walking comfort.

They feature a lace-up closure for a secure fit, a breathable mesh upper with synthetic detailing, plus the typical puma stripe, traction pattern for better grip and a rubber outsole for walking comfort.

Women’s GO Walk Sneakers

Dare to wear these elegant sneakers ideal for walking or running, they have an attractive style ideal to combine with your sports outfits, and also have the innovative Arch Fir insole for comfort when playing sports or running.

The same has a mesh upper designed to give you greater breathability, Ultra Go cushioning along with a midsole with Comfort Pillar technology, this with an insole with Ortholite technology to ensure the best comfort.

Sneakers Price

Below we will list the prices of the shoes in order of appearance:

Women’s Maxima Rhinestone: 110$

Women’s Bodie Slip On Sneakers: 105$

Charlie Knit Slip on Sneakers: 110$

Women’s Alex Lace-Up Platform Sneakers: 105$

Morrison Sneakers: 125$

Women’s Audrey Sneakers: 140$

Women’s Monique Knit Trainer: 88$

Women’s Originals Stan Smith Primegreen: 100$

Women’s Bella Casual Sneakers: 65$

Women’s GO Walk Sneakers: 85$

Remember that you can buy macys products online directly from their website. The shipment will arrive at your home in a period of time that depends on the type you choose. For example, express shipping will take between 5 and 12 days. You should also know that you can pay by credit card or Paypal.