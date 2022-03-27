Harry Styles overturns his house after announcing his new album: sofa to the ceiling

This coming month of May Harry Styles fans will receive good news, as the artist has recently announced on his social networks the release of what would be his third studio album which will be called “Harry’s House“. According to a press release made by Sony Music this will be an album that will pick up the relay of the 2 previous albums of the singer.

In the note given by Sony Music it is confirmed that a total of 13 new songs will be included in this studio album which will try to surpass the successes of Harry Styles, his 2017 album and Fine Line his 2019 album that made him worthy of a Grammy award for best pop vocal performance for his song “Watermelon Sugar“.

The artist’s new album

But the artist has not only let us see the date of his latest album but he has also unveiled the cover that will have the same where we can see a very interesting image of the British musician where he is standing, standing on what appears to be the roof of a house which has a structure that is completely inverted. Will there be a message on this cover?

In addition to this, shortly after his presentation he confirmed that he will start his world tour “Love on Tour” where he plans to have 3 stops in the UK, he will visit the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on June 11th, on June 15th he will be at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester and on June 18th he will play his last concert of this tour in the UK at Wembley Stadium in London.

LOVE ON TOUR 2022.



TICKETS ON SALE NOW. pic.twitter.com/7lMrVXaG4V — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) January 28, 2022

Within this same tour the artist will visit Coachella, in April, and also finally on July 29th he will play a concert at the Wizink Center in Madrid after it was postponed some time ago because of the covid-19. The artist will also tour Latin America starting in November where he will visit countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

Singer plans

Recall that Harry Styles began his musical career as a participant of the talent show The X Factor, a program that focuses on musical talent and in which he began to gain notoriety as a member of the world famous “Boy Band” One Direction, a phenomenon that swept the world reaching over 70 million copies sold between his 5 albums in which stands out “Midnight Memories” released in 2013 being also the biggest commercial success of that year.

Among the former members of the band Harry Styles is the singer who has continued to generate more attention from the media and the general public, this has not only been thanks to his facet as a musician, but also thanks to his gifts as a composer and more recently as an actor, making his big screen debut as part of the cast of the acclaimed film “Dunkirk” by Christopher Nolan.

Currently the actor is getting roles that are helping him to get much more fame, one of his most attention grabbing acting appearances was in the Marvel movie “Eternals” where it was confirmed that the actor and singer will appear again in future projects, although it was not said exactly in which ones or how much he will appear, but it was certainly an appearance that generated much expectation from Marvel fans as well as from his own fans.

Now in addition to this project that is expected to have the singer recently premiered the trailer for the next film that will star, “Don’t Worry, Darling“, this is a psychological thriller centered on the figure of a housewife of the 50’s discovers a secret that will turn upside down his life.