The 4 travel trends that will be popular this year 2022: ideal for new adventures

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020 many things have changed in our daily lives but one of the areas that has changed the most is the way we travel, a change that has not been seen for many years, where we must now present proof of Covid to travel, vaccination cards, quarantine in some countries upon arrival, among many other additional factors.

While some of these changes may be temporary, many others may be long term or even permanent. Now, because of this there are many travelers who want to know the world and have a getaway, from visiting wellness sanctuaries to explore faraway places, that is why in this article we will talk about the 4 luxury travel trends that according to Forbes Travel Guide from doing to live a new and enriching experience.

Luxury travel trends

There are many travel trends that emerge every year, this time we have compiled the 4 most popular trends for travel in this new year, each of them experiences that seek to provide travelers with unforgettable experiences and adjust to their desires. These trends are mentioned below.

Staying sustainable

One of the most dominant trends today is sustainability and many travelers want to travel in a more sustainable way, but only half of them usually achieve it, although this may be something that will change as more hotels adopt cutting-edge sustainability measures.

There are many independent properties that have established themselves as green pioneers with the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba being the first carbon neutral resort in the Caribbean, in addition to this destination we find “El Rancho” in Laguna beach, which saves about 21.2 million gallons of water each year.

There are currently many brands that are joining this initiative making this possibility increasingly easier to carry out, Hilton recently set the goal of doubling its investment to reduce its environmental footprint by 90% by the year 2030, one of its projects is to use a rainwater management system to irrigate their terraces and cool their air conditioning towers in a more natural way.

Searching for wellness

According to a survey conducted by American Express in 2021, 76% of respondents said they wanted to have more travel experiences to improve their wellness, and 55% of respondents said they were willing to pay for wellness activities on future vacations.

A new destination

One of the trends is to look to expand into the world in order to collect new experiences and gain greater wellness through travel, and according to a study by the Global Wellness Institute at the end of 2021, wellness tourism will experience an annual growth rate of 21% between 2020 and 2025.

Taking note of this there are many hotels that are preparing for this trend being Sensei Porcupine Creek and Sensei Lanau, A four seasons Resort the best hotels to experience this travel trend.

Getting better sleep

Although it sounds a bit basic, looking for better sleep is one of the travel trends of this new year, this is based on sleeping comfortably in a new destination or in a hotel that has a great comfort in the room, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ⅓ of Americans sleep between 6 to 9 hours.

Lack of sleep can lead to serious health problems being type 2 diabetes one of them, in addition to obesity, depression, heart disease among others. Among the alternatives for this we get to Equinox Hotel Hudson Yards which to ensure better comfort in their rooms recruited a sleep psychologist with whom they have optimized their rooms to sleep better.

Crossing off the Bucket List

Finally we have that thanks to the health crisis that the world is experiencing many travelers have had to change or postpone their plans and that just from this year that is everything is normalizing, which is why one of the strongest trends today is to go crossing off the list of desires that we have pending.

Being able to fulfill those plans that we have been postponed helps us not only to have a moment of relaxation quite enjoyable, but also gives us the chance to feel better about ourselves for fulfilling those goals that we have planned in advance.

Travel wish list



Trips of this type are usually according to the travelers, that is why to have a more pleasant experience we recommend following some of the trends already mentioned to live an unforgettable experience.