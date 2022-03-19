Turn your bedroom and car into a hotel room with this appliance from Amazon

The most resistant and complete smartwatch in the world: on Amazon now at the best price

On Amazon we can get a lot of different but also very interesting products. On many occasions we can find them at very affordable prices, among them we get compact refrigerators. These are special for specific refrigeration tasks being its most common use to refrigerate cans or small containers.

These are refrigerators that are increasingly being sought after by consumers due to their great versatility thanks to their size that allows them to be placed in different places, but also thanks to their attractive style that combines with any place in our home.

Refrigerators on Amazon

There are many compact refrigerators we get on Amazon, many with different capacities and benefits, below we will tell you about the best rated ones on Amazon at an affordable price.

Frigidaire RED EFMIS129-CP4

Frigidaire RED EFMIS129-CP4 is a refrigerator quite convenient to have in our home, it is perfect for everyday use and can be used to store drinks, bottles, among others, ideal for small spaces thanks to its dimensions of just 10 x 7 x 10 inches with a recessed design that allows multiple placement options.

A fairly compact 4 liter capacity cooler, capable of cooling up to 6 cans of soda and includes a removable shelf that gives you a variety of storage for storing small items. In addition to this, the product is designed with thermoelectric technology and uses CFC-free semiconductors and refrigerators which helps the environment.

Finishing Touch Flawless Mini Beauty Fridge

This is a compact mini beauty fridge designed to store and maintain your makeup, creams and more. Measuring 7.5″ wide x 10.25″ deep with 11″ high, the unit is very versatile and can also be used to store drinks, food, medicine and even breast milk.

The inside of the door features a mini basket perfect for facial masks, ice packs, stones or rollers, with this cooler you can keep your organic products fresh for a long shelf life.

AstroAI Mini Fridge

This is a mini fridge with a very attractive design ideal for storing food, beverages, snacks, makeup, among others, thanks to its convenient size and can be used in any corner of the home, office, bedroom and even in the boat on a fishing trip.

It has a capacity of 4 liters where you can store up to 6 cans, also has a removable shelf giving a feeling of even more space, in addition to this includes adapters to connect the refrigerator to a domestic power supply of 100-120v, in addition to this has an ecological engineering that helps conserve energy and consume less electricity.

CROWNFUL Mini Fridge

A multifunctional mini fridge in which you can store everything from drinks to makeup without any problem, it has an attractive design as well as being quite compact making it very easy to carry, it has a capacity of 4 liters and can store up to 6 cans of soda.

You can set your mini fridge to cool or heat with only 1 switch, it can cool to a temperature of 0 ° C (32 ° F) or heat up to 65 ° C (149 ° F), its operation is very simple and stands out among other things for being quite quiet.

Galanz GLR46TRDER Mini Fridge

This is a refrigerator with retro style and quite compact which you can use to store drinks among other products that need refrigeration, has a compressor R600a high efficiency and low consumption to ensure uniform cooling but with less energy.

The refrigerator has glass shelves that can be separated to give more space in the refrigerator, you can get to control manually with the control dial cool to cold or colder, you can set the optimum temperature manually. In addition to this, its double door design can be used to separate and store frozen food on one side.

RCA RMIS129-MINT Mini Fridge

A portable mini fridge quite compact and easy to carry, you can carry it with its portable recessed handle being able to connect it in your car, office or room, allows you to store up to 6 cans of drinks, has dimensions of 7.5 x 10 x 11 inches.

This refrigerator allows you to easily adjust the shelf for cooling, it is also very quiet and efficient and can cool down to 20 degrees F below room temperature. A refrigerator with a rather elegant design with a capacity of 4L.

OMMO Mini Fridge

This is a multifunctional 6 liter mini cooler with dimensions of 5.3 x 5.1 x 9.3 inches, you can easily store up to 8 cans of 330 ml or 6 cans of 355 ml, your small size makes it easy to carry and place anywhere, also its elegant design helps it matches with any place in our home or office.

In addition to the cooling function it also has a heating function reaching up to 27 ℉-38 ℉ (15 ℃-21 ℃) above room temperature, one of its most striking points is its low consumption, this without reducing its cooling capacity, something very good for the environment.

Cooluli 20L Mini Fridge

A compact and lightweight mini fridge, this Cooluli weighs just 13 lbs and has a customized temperature control system that allows you to adjust and set the desired temperature with the push of a button on the touch screen thermostat. It is a multifunctional cooler as it not only cools but also incorporates a heating capability.

It has an advanced dual-core cooling system that ensures a uniform temperature throughout the refrigerator, it is also quite quiet and environmentally friendly.

Cooluli Retro Coca-Cola Mini Fridge

This is a mini refrigerator that stands out, among other things, mainly for its attractive Coca-Cola design, it has a capacity of 4 liters, a perfect refrigerator for fans and collectors.

It has a fairly light weight which makes it very easy to transport, in addition to this incorporates multiple functions and uses can store food, beverages, snacks as well as medicines, makeup as well as products for him skin care, has advanced technology respectful with the environment thanks to its unique operation of energy efficient semiconductors.

Product prices

Below we list the price of all the above refrigerators in order of appearance.

Frigidaire RED EFMIS129- CP4: 39,99$ (discount of 49,00$)

(discount of 49,00$) Finishing Touch Flawless Mini Beauty Fridge: 59,99$ (discount of 49,99$)

(discount of 49,99$) AstroAI Mini Fridge: 39,00$ (Discount of 49,99$)

(Discount of 49,99$) CROWNFUL Mini Fridge: 40,79$ (Discount of 59,99$)

(Discount of 59,99$) Galanz GLR46TRDER Mini Fridge: 377,27$ .

. RCA RMIS129-MINT Mini Fridge: 39,99$

OMMO Mini Fridge: 56,99$

Cooluli 20L Mini Fridge: 149,99$

Cooluli Retro Coca-Cola Mini Fridge: 48,49$

Compact refrigerators are gaining more and more popularity among Amazon consumers thanks to their great visual appeal, these are products that you can receive with a discount on your delivery or even free for some specified locations, this delivery usually takes 12 hours to 7 days to arrive.