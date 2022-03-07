Amazon Luna is now available in the United States. What is this new Jeff Bezos service about?

Metamask: The Wallet that made me lose more than 3000 euros due to a failure in its system

Amazon Luna is a video game streaming service in the cloud, which allows the user access to a wide catalog of games paying a monthly fee, which varies in price depending on the service you want to hire. It was recently announced that the platform will be available to all users in the United States.

Previously, various sectors of the United States could only access Amazon Luna using an invitation from the company, which had to be requested on its official page and wait for a response in the Gmail leftl.

Be that as it may, Amazon Luna will also have other novelties that seem to indicate that the platform will have a much more ambitious shape, which will surely make it generate much more profit. Depending on the reception of this new system, it is possible that it will be applied in more parts of the world.

Amazon Luna new features

Now, Amazon Luna is included in the Amazon Prime service, and can be obtained as an additional service in an advanced plan. Likewise, the games played on the platform can be broadcast directly on Twitch, another of Amazon’s services, just pressing a button.

For people who play on a Fire TV device, or who can use their smartphone as a webcam, they will have the ability to generate a QR code created by Luna Amazon, so that players can use these devices as if they were a video game controller.

In case you want to use a real game controller, the company has launched “Luna Controllers” that can be obtained from the Amazon store without much inconvenience. Once requested, it should arrive in a period of 1 to 4 days.

How amazon luna works

The platform created by tycoon Jeff Bezos differs from other services such as Stadia, because they do not have to buy the games individually, but can subscribe to one of the available channels that have a certain type of game.

There are 6 channels in total:

Retro games

Prime Gaming

Jackbox Games

Luna Plus

Ubisoft Plus

Familiar

Their prices vary depending on the year they were released, and their quality, ranging from $2.99 to $17.99, but they all have Full HD resolution and a speed of 60 frames per second.

In order for the user to have access to as many games as possible, he has the opportunity to change channels every month, so he can try certain titles seasonally. If you do not cancel your Amazon account, then your progress data will be saved for the next time you sign up for the service.

Launch of the new Amazon Luna in other countries

Nothing has been said yet about whether they will implement the new Amazon Luna modalities in other regions where it is available, or if you will have to continue using the invitation service that is being handled.

Possibly, since Jeff Bezos, the creator of Amazon Luna, is originally from the United States, he wanted to test this new system to make his decision depending on the results he obtains.

Also, it should be noted that the rate in the United States for Amazon Prime is higher than in the rest of the world, costing up to $139 a year, so, being a type of prototype, it is easier to include Luna Amazon as an additional system without generating any loss.

So, if the price were decisive in deciding where to implement the new Amazon Luna, Spain is one of the countries that would also end up being included, since here they have a more expensive rate than in other regions, costing $33 a year.