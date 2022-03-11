The Spanish superfood recommended to be taken before going to bed at night

The superfood that will help you sleep better and improve the performance of your digestive system

The superfood that all experts recommend taking before going to sleep in order to have a more peaceful and relaxed sleep, in addition to helping you take care of your skin health, this is a food that brings many benefits to the body, especially if it is ingested before going to sleep at night.

A study has explored the benefits of this product and all its properties and found that consuming at least 25 grams of this superfood helps the body, but only 25 grams or a little less as more than that amount is somewhat detrimental to health.

Olive oil

This superfood is olive oil, although it may seem very contradictory, eating at least 25 grams of olive oil before going to sleep brings many benefits, mainly because this oil contains the so called “good” fats, essential for our body, although we must remember that these are still fats, so you should take only a minimum amount of olive oil to get its benefits.

This food is quite healthy because it is mainly composed of triglycerides, oleic acid (monounsaturated), linoleic acid (diunsaturated) and finally palmitic acid, components that help the body to function properly. In addition, it also contains vitamins D and E that favor the immune, bone and cardiovascular systems as it contains antioxidant properties.

Benefits of consuming olive oil before sleep

Consuming this superfood before bedtime helps to fight cardiovascular diseases as mentioned above, but also helps to sleep well, also favoring the health of our skin and bones, thanks to the vitamins it contains.

Vitamin E is the most abundant vitamin in this type of oil, it acts as an antioxidant protecting bones from decalcification and osteoporosis, helping them to strengthen naturally. In addition to this, the fatty acids it contains strengthen the immune system against viruses of different types and potentially harmful bacteria, in addition to this it also aids in proper digestion.

It is important to know that olive oil is a good sleep regulator as it contains enough melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep, which we produce less as we get older, helping olive oil to fight insomnia.

Drinks and herbs that also help you fall asleep

In addition to olive oil, experts also recommend other types of beverages and similar herbs to help you fall asleep naturally because they help us to obtain melatonin and increase its natural production in our system, in addition to this, the following herbs and beverages also provide a lot of additional benefits important to know, these are the following:

Milk: Milk is a powerful and highly recommended food due to its high content of amino acids L-tryptophan which when released into the system is transformed releasing serotonin, a neurotransmitter essential for the control of emotions, making us happier. In addition, serotonin also controls appetite, body temperature and sexual appetite.

Lemon balm: This is an herb widely used to help us relax as it is a natural anxiolytic, due to its components that help us release neurotransmitters that help us calm down and help us fall asleep better.

Chamomile: Chamomile is one of the most known and used herbs to make tea, this is mainly due to its relaxing properties which help to relieve sleep and anxiety problems, it also regulates digestive problems in a very effective way.

Banana and cherry juice: These 2 foods alone have many beneficial properties for our bodies. Drinking them in juices helps to digest the food better and to process in a faster but also effective way each of its components. Banana is mainly known for its relaxing properties while cherry is known for its high melatonin content.