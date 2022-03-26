Protein rich superfood that helps lower cholesterol

Food that comes from the cannabis seed, which has no narcotic effects and reduces cholesterol

Hemp seeds or “hemp” are often related to cannabis, but although both come from the same plant, it does not have any narcotic effect. To eat correctly it is always important to maintain a balanced diet where natural foods always take center stage and ultra-processed products are a little aside.

Eating well is not a complicated task but it does require good planning, but above all dedication, we have previously talked about other superfoods on the page and today we will discover important information about hemp seeds, another highly recommended superfood.

Hemp seeds

Every balanced diet always has its amount of seeds, these have a high content of nutrients, hemp seeds are no exception, these have a high fiber content along with a good dose of antioxidants, plus they are a good food resource to balance a diet with protein and heart-healthy fats.

Hemp is a seed that is not so well known and is often associated with cannabis, but this does not have any toxic component, for many years these seeds have been used in oriental medicine to treat disorders and promote good health.

Promotes cardiovascular health

These seeds stand out for having a lot of benefits. Among them we get that they have a high content of soluble and insoluble fiber which helps regulate blood glucose levels, something that benefits people with high cholesterol levels.

In addition to this, it also has a great anti-inflammatory power that favors cardiovascular health, this is possible thanks to its contribution of healthy fats but especially thanks to its content of Omega 3 and Gamma Linoleic as well as arginine, better known as Ibuprofen.

Ideal for people with constipation disorders

As mentioned, these seeds have a high fiber content, approximately 43% of its composition is fiber, and as is well known, this is a substance that promotes intestinal function thus helping in an excellent way to proper functioning of the intestinal tract and people with constipation problems.

This is a perfect seed for people suffering from intestinal disorders or constipation to control their problems and reduce the consequences of these ailments.

Important source of vegetable protein

This is a product that stands out for its high content of vitamin E and minerals such as phosphorus, iron, potassium, zinc, magnesium, calcium and sulfur. Specifically, 25% of the calories of these seeds come from good quality protein.

These seeds are considered one of the best sources of vegetable protein, surpassing other seeds such as chia or flax. In addition, they provide excellent digestibility.

How to include hemp seeds in our diet?

These seeds are very versatile and can be added to many types of food, they can be included in your dishes by sprinkling them on fruits, salads, granola, smoothies and even in rice after being served.

Hemp oil is also usually extracted from this seed, but we have to keep in mind that it should only be used in cold preparations to avoid the decomposition of its fatty acids.

Recipes to include hemp seed in our diet

There are many different recipes where we can use hemp seeds, some of them are the following:

Pineapple, coconut and hemp seed smoothie:

Ingredients: 200 of coconut drink Two slices of pineapple 1 tablespoon of hemp seed

Preparation Shake the ingredients well with ice and serve.



Cup of hot cocoa with hemp seeds: