Zara blows up the market: spring handbags that everyone wants to have out of their closet

Zara is one of the most popular and recognized clothing brands worldwide, it stands out for its avant garde designs as well as the high quality of its products, although it is usually not exactly an economical brand to acquire, but despite this its consumers usually recommend it because of its great style and quality.

Thinking about this we have made a compilation of what are currently the 8 best spring bags, these are bags with very positive reviews and ideal for any outfit.

Zara spring handbags

Here are the 7 best rated bags on Zara digital platform so you can wear this spring with any outfit.

Pleated Leather Clutch

These Zara bags have the Join Life label for items produced using eco-friendly technologies and materials, thus reducing the environmental impact of their consumption. This bag is a pleated leather clutch ideal for outdoor use.

It has a metallic trim at the top and has a lined interior and a magnetic closure, it measures 7.3 x 11.4 x 3.7 inches, it is available in black and strawberry red colors.

Leather detail leather tote bag

This is a Zara bag made with monitored materials to ensure the health, quality and safety standards of the products that characterize Zara, this type of bag from the Green Wear 2.0 line aims to reduce the environmental impact through the development of programs that ensure healthy processes for the health of the products.

A leather bag with a simple but striking detail of an engraved letter on the front, it has a lined interior with pocket, shoulder straps and zipper closure.

Leather Clutch with letter

This is another bag that manages the Green to wear 2.0 standard, it is a bag made of 100% goatskin and with a cotton lining for comfort, all Zara products are monitored to ensure quality, safety and maintain health standards.

This is a leather wallet with a detail of a letter engraved on the front of the bag, has a lined interior with pocket and a zipper closure, is available in blue and has dimensions of 8.5 x 14.4 x 4.3 inches height x length x width.

Mini city Bag with chain

This is another interesting bag that meets all the quality standards of Zara along with its Green to wear 2.0 program, it is a bag made of 100% polyurethane plus 80% iron and 20% polyurethane for the shoulder strap, its lining is 100% polyester.

An eye-catching mini bag ideal for use in the city, this bag has an animal-embossed exterior, a removable shoulder strap, a rigid handle, a magnetic closure and a lined interior with pockets.

Woven Fabric mini bucket bag

This is a bag that meets all of Zara’s Green to Wear 2.0 quality monitors, it is made of 100% polyester on the outside and 85% cotton and 15% linen on the inside, it is available in white, purple and orange colors.

The Woven Fabric mini bucket bag has a woven fabric exterior with an interior fabric pouch and drawstring closure, its dimensions are 5.5 x 8.5 x 1.2 inches corresponding to the height x length x width respectively.

Rigid city bag

A bag made of 100% bamboo fiber for its strap and 100% rattan as the main material of the bag, it also meets Zara’s Green to Wear 2.0 standard ensuring high quality and durability of the product.

This special bag for the city has a lined interior, hand handles and shoulder straps with a removable metal chain and a magnetic closure, its measures are 8.3 x 9.3 x 2.8 inches, these correspond to the height x width x length respectively.

Mesh bag

This is a mesh bag with straps to wear on men, it is available in brown, green and beige colors, it is a simple but very effective bag which you can get at a very affordable price.

Just like the previous products, this mesh bag with straps also meets the Green to Wear 2.0 standard. One of its main attractions is its simplicity, it is made of 100% cotton.

Mini city Bag

This is another small city bag of great quality and attractive design, it itself has an exterior stitching detail along with a handle with metallic detail, it has a handle and a double shoulder strap, one chain and the other fabric, both adjustable and removable.

This is a bag that is available in light blue and beige, it is made of 100% polyurethane, its shoulder strap is 80% polyester and 20% polyurethane, its secondary strap is made of 80% iron and 20% polyurethane.

Zara handbags prices

Below we list the price of the products previously shown in order of appearance:

Pleated Leather Clutch: 200$

Leather detail leather tote bag: 249$

Leather Clutch with letter: 129$

Mini city Bag: 39,99$

Woven Fabric mini bucket bag: 29,90$

Rigid city bag: 59,90$

Mesh bag: 10,90$

These are some spring bags that stand out for their attractive design but also for their high quality construction, although many may have costs that could be considered high, they are highly recommended by consumers, so if you have a budget to cover any of these purchases, we recommend it with your eyes closed.