5 Levi’s jeans that Target is selling like crazy for less than $50 that you can’t miss out

Now in spring, and with an eye on the approaching summer, every woman wants to dress as attractively, youthfully and comfortably as possible. Target, company with physical stores and with the possibility of online shopping, is aware of the demand that women request and that is why it has at this time great discounts on Levi`s pants of all sizes and colors.

From Mensquare we have made a compilation of those most sold and fashionable pants in order to help you choose a model that best suits your personality.

Levi’s jeans that you can´t miss out

Levi’s has a huge catalog of jeans but here we bring you what are the 5 most popular jeans currently at Target, each one attractive for its features but also for its incredible price under $50.

Levi’s Women’s Mid Rise Classic Straight Jeans

A comfortable classic cut jean ideal for any occasion, it incorporates Levi ́s Sculpt Hypersoft technology for comfort and elasticity, made of 60% cotton, 16% polyester, 22% Viscose and 2% elastane.

Additionally it has pockets in the front and back and can also be machine washed and tumble dried without any inconvenience, it is available from size 4 to 18, you can also get it in the following colors: Slate Oahu Morning Dew, Lapis Dark Horse and Soft Black.

Levi’s Women’s Plus Size 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

This is the plus version of the classic and popular Levi ‘s 721 jeans, the same has a skinny leg cut, 5 pockets, slim fit through the seat and thighs with medium stretch for comfort.

It can be machine washed and tumble dried without any inconvenience, you can get it with worn details but only in select styles, it is available in the following colors: Black peony, Authentic granite, Azure mood, Blue story, Lapis longing, Lapis air.

Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

The Levi’s 721 is one of the favorites of the users of the brand, the same help to favor your waist holding with a comfortable fit which also helps you define your waist, the same is made of 78% cotton, 21% polyester and 1% elastane.

These jeans are 5 pocket, skinny leg cut, fit through the seat and thighs, and have a medium stretch style to ensure a higher level of comfort, you can get them in the following colors: Blue story and soft black.

Levi’s Women’s 711 Mid Rise Skinny Jeans

Levi’s 711 line has been around for a long time thanks to its great style, functionality and versatility, it was designed primarily for holding and lifting, it has a slim fit through the seat and thighs, it is a skinny leg cut, has 5 pockets and has a medium stretch.

These jeans are made of 68% cotton, 23% polyester, 8% elastane and 15% rayon, have a fly button and zipper closure, available in a variety of different sizes and in the following colors: Lapis breakdown, Soft black, Soho climb, Tribeca hustle.

Levi’s Women’s 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans

In our recommendation we find the always attractive Levi’s 720, a line specially designed to help support the figure with a sleek leg, including Levi’s Sculpt technology with Hyperstretch, an advanced blend of Lycra and cotton fibers to ensure elasticity and comfort.

This jean has up to 5 pockets, has a super skinny leg cut and is made of 65% cotton, 33% polyester and 2% elastane, available from size 24 to 32, you can also get it in the following colors: Ontario Tower, Lion Eyes and Checks and Balances.

Product prices

Below we list the price of all the jeans mentioned in order of appearance:

Levi’s Women’s Mid-Rise Classic Straight Jeans: 49.99$

Levi’s Women’s Plus Size 721™ High-Rise Skinny Jeans: 48.99$ (discount of 59.99$)

(discount of 59.99$) Levi’s Women’s 721™ High-Rise Skinny Jeans: 48.99$ (discount of 59.99$)

(discount of 59.99$) Levi’s Women’s 711™ Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans: 48.99$ (discount of 59.99$)

(discount of 59.99$) Levi’s Women’s 720™ High-Rise Super Skinny Jeans: 29.99$

Store changes and returns

Levi’s allows all its customers to change the jeans they have purchased from its online store at no cost, to change the jeans these must be returned in perfect condition and without any damage, otherwise a part of the money will be charged as compensation.

The customer has up to 90 days to make the return, this can be for any reason. In case of making a return for any factory defect the customer may do so but this must be within 4 days of receiving the order, this condition does not apply to jeans purchased in physical stores.