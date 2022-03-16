Pete Davidson’s brutal and blunt response to Kanye West: these are the leaked messages

Who is Elisa Gold? The woman who could be Georgina Rodriguez but said no to Cristiano Ronaldo

Since her split with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has been in a drama over her relationship with Pete Davidson, and each time this drama escalates more and more, recently the new partner of the businesswoman has come out in charge against the rapper making their quarrel transcends to a new level as the most recent news published by David Sirus has revealed much more than what was known about this fight.

In this publication were shared alleged exchange messages between Kanye West and Pete Davidson, summarizing these messages, the now boyfriend of Kim Kardashian asks Ye to seek to keep things private and show more maturity regarding the issue as in recent months the singer has made public all his differences with the mother of his children.

Pete’s words to Kanye

The message left by the Saturday Live Night member is the following: “It’s me, Skete, can you take a moment and calm down? It’s only 8:00 in the morning and things don’t have to be like this. I made the decision that I’m not going to let you keep treating us this way. I’m sick of keeping quiet,” then adds, “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so lucky that she is the mother of your children.”

In this way the comedian seeks to confront the singer in a direct way to warn him that he will not continue to allow more disrespect towards his current partner “Grow up once and for all” he says in closing.

To this Kanye does not turn a deaf ear and answers him, and also asks him where he was, to which Pete provocatively replies “In bed with your wife”, followed by a selfie that supported his affirmation.

Final messages

In spite of this, Pete offered him help to overcome the hard emotional moment that the singer is currently going through, since he commented that he was also in a similar condition at some point and got professional assistance, something that helped him a lot to calm all those worries that overwhelmed him.

“I struggle with mental issues too. It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel that way. There’s no shame in getting a little help. You’ll be happier and at peace,” Pete comments to Kanye in another message.

After this, as part of an act of solidarity and empathy, the 28 year old actor told him that despite everything, he respects him (Kanye) because he is the father of 4 children who are being the most affected by all the problems that his parents are experiencing.

“I’ve stopped ‘SNL’ from talking about you or making fun of you, something they’ve been wanting to do for months. I’ve stopped others from making jokes about you in their monologues because I don’t want the father of your daughters to look bad. I have your back even if you treat me badly because I want everything to go well. But if you keep pushing me like you’ve been pushing me for the last six months, I’m going to stop being nice.”

Pete Davidson’s conclusion in his messages to Kanye

The comedian wants to end the conversation, or at least in the leaked messages, in a way where he insists to the rapper that he wants to talk to him in person to seek to resolve things.

To this invitation Kanye replied that he did want to see him and that he could stop by on Sunday for “Sunday Service” or at his Sunday masses thus leaving an open invitation for a possible meeting.

It only remains to wait if this meeting comes to pass and what could result from it, hopefully both can settle their differences and all that drama can end, although by the attitude that Kanye has had is a complicated scenario to see possible.